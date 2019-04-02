ORLANDO, Fla. — Fumes from a running SUV inside of a home garage sent two women to a hospital Monday morning, WKMG reported.

First responders took both women to Advent Health Orlando for treatment.

"Fortunately, they are both expected to fully recover," Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. "Please, let this be a reminder to use carbon monoxide alarms in your home."

It happened at a home on Creekwater Boulevard near Creekbottom Circle.

One of the women was 80 years old and the other was in her 40s, officials said.

In November, 10Investigates reached out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA recognizes the dangers of keyless ignitions, but it doesn’t track the number of incidents related to carbon monoxide poisoning and keyless ignition. No federal agency tracks these kinds of incidents, but a nonprofit does.

Related: Silent Killer: Keyless ignitions linked to more than 2 dozen carbon monoxide deaths

Previous: Car left running in Seminole apartment garage sends four to hospital

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.