$5M in funding to go toward substance abuse program, students across Florida

Florida Departments of Education and Health are partnering together to help middle, high school students through the "The Facts, Your Future" campaign.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative being launched by the state of Florida to help steer youth away from substance abuse

DeSantis says the Department of Health and the Department of Education are investing $5 million dollars into the 'The Facts, Your Future" campaign to educate and provide students with tools for their futures.

"We want people to live healthy and productive lives so, 'The Facts, Your Future' will be launching key programs for middle and high school students that will be used by educators across Florida to empower our students with the knowledge they need to live drug-free lives and empower their future," DeSantis said during an announcement at Seminole High School.

The program 'The Facts, Your Future' was launched in December 2019 as a multi-faceted initiative to heighten youth understanding of the toxic effects of substance abuse. The campaign is part of First Lady DeSantis’ "Hope for Healing Florida" initiative.

"This is really very special to be putting $5 million into a curriculum and public messaging campaign that someday my children are going to see and you guys are going to see," Casey DeSantis said to the students in Seminole. "Hopefully, it will empower you with the facts to make good decisions in life,"