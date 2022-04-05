Funeral service planned for teen who died after falling from Orlando thrill ride

The visitation and funeral service for Tyre Sampson will be held Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Funeral service plans are being released two weeks after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a thrill ride in Orlando.

Visitation for the teen will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the SLU-Busch Student Center in St. Louis, Missouri, KMOV reports. A funeral service will reportedly follow at 10 a.m. at the same location.

According to Fox 2 Now, the graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Sampson was visiting Orlando from Missouri with a friend's family when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park. He would later die at the hospital from his injuries, according to authorities.

According to the lawyer representing Sampson's family, the teen stood 6-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighed more than 300 pounds.

In the thrill ride's operations and maintenance manual — to which it must adhere — the "maximum passenger weight" and size restrictions are outlined as being 130kg which equates to roughly 287 pounds.

The Orlando FreeFall ride opened in December 2021. According to a news release, the thrill ride stands at 430 feet, "making it the world's tallest free-standing drop tower."

The park says the ride holds 30 people. The ride rotates around the gigantic tower as it rises to the top. Once riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward 30 degrees and faces the ground for a "brief moment before free-falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph."