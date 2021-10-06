FWC lifts 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off-limits, and the size of the catch would be kept between 20 inches and 36 inches.

Among the other proposed rules is a lottery to issue a recreational harvest permit and tag. The cost of the tag would be $500, according to FWC.