FWC lifts 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution.
In this undated photo provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is a goliath grouper. Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, a proposal to allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

FLORIDA, USA — Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off-limits, and the size of the catch would be kept between 20 inches and 36 inches. 

Among the other proposed rules is a lottery to issue a recreational harvest permit and tag. The cost of the tag would be $500, according to FWC.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution and is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

