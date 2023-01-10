Florida wildlife officials recommend charges against man seen beating shark with hammer

A video from December 2022 reportedly shows a fisherman clubbing a five-foot shark to death with a hammer before tossing it back into the ocean.

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recommended charges be pressed against a man recently seen out of Indian Harbour Beach beating a shark with a hammer.

WESH reports FWC is proposing two misdemeanors against the man after an investigation. The State's Attorney's Office ultimately has the decision to actually file charges.

Witnesses on the beach were able to call in the incident which prompted FWC to begin its investigation.

After the man's actions caused a stir across Brevard County, the Indian Harbour Beach City Council discussed sticker fishing rules.

Officials met Jan. 25 to "consider the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would expand the new fishing area, ban the cleaning of fish and other wildlife and create a citation process for rule breakers," according to Click Orlando.