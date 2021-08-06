Gainesville becomes first Florida city to file lawsuit against state's 'anti-riot' law

While Gainesville is the first Florida city to file a lawsuit against the law, it isn't the only lawsuit it faces.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a close 4-3 decision, Gainesville city commissioners on Thursday moved forward with suing Florida's recent "anti-riot" law. The city is the first municipality to file such a lawsuit.

Commissioner Gail Johnson, who presented the litigation to commissioners, said the decision to sue the state is a "moral imperative."

"[Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis'] administration have an attack on our local democracy and neighbors and now is the time to act on these laws before taking root," Johnson said.

The central argument of the complaint is that the law does not allow the city to adjust its budget in terms of law enforcement and other measures of public safety.

The commissioners who voted against the lawsuit at the advice of the city attorney agreed the law was damaging to local governments and communities. However, they felt the lawsuit as is was unwinnable and could cause legal damage down the road.

While Gainesville is the first Florida city to file a lawsuit against the law, it isn't the only lawsuit it faces.

In April, a social justice group, Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation, sued Gov. DeSantis in Orlando federal court over the law.