Gainesville sinkhole swallows gazebo and swimming pool

It's still growing.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A monstrous Florida sinkhole gobbled up a gazebo and was still hungry.

According to Matt Devitt at CBS affiliate WINK-TV, the 90-foot-wide sinkhole has swallowed everything from a 50-foot tree to a swimming pool, and it's still growing.

Nobody is even sure how deep it is. It was 25-30 feet deep a week ago, but The Gainesville Sun reports it has grown significantly since then.

The Sun said the sinkhole formed last Thursday in the backyard of a house in Gainesville's West End Estates neighborhood, forcing a family to quickly evacuate. Neighbors are on high alert.

City leaders tell WCJB people should stay away from the area because the ground remains unstable.

