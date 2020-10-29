Gainesville sinkhole swallows gazebo and swimming pool

It's still growing.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A monstrous Florida sinkhole gobbled up a gazebo and was still hungry.

According to Matt Devitt at CBS affiliate WINK-TV, the 90-foot-wide sinkhole has swallowed everything from a 50-foot tree to a swimming pool, and it's still growing.

Nobody is even sure how deep it is. It was 25-30 feet deep a week ago, but The Gainesville Sun reports it has grown significantly since then.

The Sun said the sinkhole formed last Thursday in the backyard of a house in Gainesville's West End Estates neighborhood, forcing a family to quickly evacuate. Neighbors are on high alert.

City leaders tell WCJB people should stay away from the area because the ground remains unstable.

What other people are reading right now: