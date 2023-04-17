Fuel deliveries on the way to Fort Lauderdale amid gas shortage

Temporary pumps were set up across Miami-Dade.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — From Fort Lauderdale to the Miami-Dade area, drivers were scrambling at the pumps due to the more than 2 feet of rain the area received just days ago.

The torrential rain and flooded roadways led to a temporary gas delivery delay, CBS News reports. The delay left many residents relying on word of mouth or through the NextDoor app.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher thanked the community on Monday for their patience while gas stations drew empty.

"I want to thank our residents for their patience because obviously, this is Mother Nature and nothing we can control," Fisher said in a statement. "I want to thank them for their resiliency and ask that they continue to please hang in there. Each day gets better."

The gas delivery from Port Everglades resumed Friday. Trucks loaded with fuel delivered to gas stations in 12 counties south of Lake Okeechobee, Port Everglades said in a social media post.

"The loading and delivering of petroleum products is a 24/7 operation that was disrupted on April 12 during the unprecedented storm that flooded greater Fort Lauderdale," the port explained. "Fuel supply arriving at Port Everglades remains sufficient and deliveries to the consumers are anticipated to increase at a regular pace over the next few days."

Fisher said about 1,2000 trucks receive fuel daily at Port Everglades, but right now, only about 50% are in use.