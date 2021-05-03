Former Florida chief justice Gerald Kogan dies at 87

Kogan was known as a champion of opening public access to legal proceedings.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald Kogan has died.

A court spokesman says Kogan died Thursday. He was 87.

According to the Florida Supreme Court, Kogan joined the U.S. Army after graduating from law school, graduated from the Army Intelligence School and served as a special agent in the Counterintelligence Corps.

Kogan was known as a champion of opening public access to legal proceedings. In the 1990s, his "Access Initiative" received praise for using the internet, at the time an emerging technology, to make the state's court more transparent by putting court records online, according to a tribute emailed by the Florida Supreme Court.

The Court said Kogan implemented the first program to make all Florida Supreme Court arguments available via live stream, which is now standard practice in the state.

He was appointed to the high court in 1987 by then-Gov. Bob Martinez, a Republican.

Kogan was chief justice of the court from 1996 to 1998, after which he went into private legal practice in Miami.

He is survived by his wife Irene and children Robert Kogan and Karen Rosenzweig. Funeral arrangements are pending.