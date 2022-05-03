What a catch! Boat crew reels in 800-lb Bluefin tuna

DESTIN, Fla. — It took all hands on deck to capture this massive fish last month off the coast of Destin, Florida.
April Sarver said her son, Devin Sarver, was a deckhand along with his friend Jett Tolbert, aboard Captain Jake Matney's 50-foot NoName when they reeled in a Bluefin tuna, weighing 832 pounds, on Saturday, April 16.
One could imagine that it took the whole team the ensure the catch. It was a four-and-a-half-hour fight to completely reel the fish in.
Family and friends greeted the crew when they arrived back on the dock the following morning. That's where they stood next to the more than 800-pound fish for a photo op.