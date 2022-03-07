Parkland Library naming wing after freshman killed in 2018 massacre

She loved books, especially Harry Potter and Percy Jackson novels.

PARKLAND, Fla. — A Florida library will name part of its building after one of the victims of the state's 2018 high school massacre.

The Parkland Library children's wing will be named after Gina Montalto in a ceremony Monday night. The 14-year-old freshman was one of 14 students and three staff members killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Our sweet Gina loved the Parkland Library,” her family said in a statement. “She found the collection of books so interesting, especially the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson novels as well as the numerous children's programs that she attended.”

Three years ago, the library at a children's shelter was remodeled in her honor and an annual beach cleanup is organized in her name.

In previous tributes posted to Facebook, Montalto was described as smart, loving and caring. She was a member of her school's winter color guard squad. A middle school teacher once described her as "the sweetest soul ever."

Last month, Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities flew their flags at half-staff in memory of the people killed in the Parkland massacre. Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Floridians to pause for a moment of silence.

“We continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss,” DeSantis said at the time.

In addition to Montalto, the other students killed in the attack were Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

The killer pleaded guilty in October to their murders. The penalty trial that will decide whether he receives the death penalty or life in prison is scheduled to begin in April.