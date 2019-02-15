ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know the cause of the mysterious light that awed onlookers as it streaked across the sky this week over Central Florida.

It was a meteor.

According to Florida Today, the "large fireball" most likely exploded over the Atlantic Ocean with a force equal to 100 tons of TNT.

The meteor was reportedly seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday by people living from Titusville to Palm Bay and even Jacksonville.

Meteors are routinely seen around the globe, but it's still a treat to witness them.

According to WJXT, a rock that weighs the same as a paperclip is capable of triggering a fireball when it slams into the atmosphere at 130,000 mph.

Watch the meteor below.

