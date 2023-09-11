WATCH: Persistent goat won't stop head-butting Florida deputy

In the video, the deputy can be heard saying, "Ouch," as the goat head-butts him on his backside, but then laughs it off.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy may wake up a little sore this week.

A goat who appears to have been outside of its home was receiving assistance from a Clay County Sheriff's deputy to get back to where the animal belonged.

However, the furry buddy may have shown its appreciation in a rather physical way.

In a video posted by Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook via Facebook, the goat is seen continuously head-butting the deputy in his back as he tries to open a gate for the animal.

Throughout the entire time, the goat does not stop purposely bumping into the deputy even after the gate is opened.

"Deputy McFetridge vs. The GOAT," the sheriff wrote in the post.

In the video, the deputy can be heard saying, "Ouch," as the goat head-butts him on his backside, but then laughs it off.

Other people who are not shown in the video can be heard laughing as the deputy tries to avoid the goat and let it inside the property where it belongs.

When the gate opens up, the goat is seen walking back into its property but then turns around to continue hitting the deputy.

"Back it up," the deputy said. "You're resisting right now, and I need you to stop."