Golf cart driver charged with DUI manslaughter in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police say a man is dead after falling from a golf cart in South Florida. Now, the driver is facing a charge of DUI manslaughter.

It happened Tuesday night at the Florida National Golf Club in Port St. Lucie.

An investigation revealed that three people left the clubhouse in a golf cart to head back to a nearby home when the golf cart went over a raised manhole cover, CBS 12 reports. That's when, according to the news station, a 34-year-old man standing in the back of the golf cart fell off and hit the roadway.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The 53-year-old driver, later identified as John Hehr, was arrested by traffic homicide investigators and charged with DUI manslaughter.

Hehr was taken to the Port St. Lucie Jail where he was released on a $50,000 bond.