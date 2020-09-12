$175,000 raised for family after truck crashes into mini-golf course, killing 2 siblings

Baylor, who was four, died at the scene and his 6-year-old sister, Addie, died at the hospital after the crash, according to CBS News.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Two children were hit and killed at a miniature golf course in Panama City Beach Friday when a truck ran off the road, according to CBS News.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family with travel, funeral and medical expenses.

"A tragic accident in Panama City, Florida took the perfect, little lives of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner. Energetic, fun-loving, and huge personalities, these tiny people touched the lives of so many," the GoFundMe says about the children.

CBS News reports the family was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky.

The kids' parents, Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner, told CBS News they were going to have meals sent to the first responders who helped their family during this difficult time.

The GoFundMe had raised $175,000 as of Wednesday morning.

