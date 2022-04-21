Good Samaritan dies trying to rescue children from capsized boat

A dozen people were pulled from the water.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A good Samaritan died trying to rescue a group of people, mostly children, after their boat capsized Saturday in South Florida.

It happened on the south side of the jetty near the Palm Beach Inlet, also known as the Lake Worth Inlet, in Palm Beach County.

First responders with the Riviera Beach Police Department joined Palm Beach Shores emergency workers in responding to the scene. When they reached the overturned boat, rescuers found nine children and three adults and took them to the Sailfish Marina to be evaluated.

A private boat and a tow boat were both involved in trying to get the survivors out of the water.