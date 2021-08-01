Good Samaritan who tried to rescue swimmers stuck in rip current dies

Family friends say his valiant act is not surprising to those who knew him.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Pompano Beach man died after saving several swimmers stuck in a rip current on New Year's Day.

It started as a family trip to the beach to mark the new year that ended in tragedy for the family, according to family friend Heather Holland.

She says 50-year-old Gary Cappellucci was at Pompano Beach with his wife and two kids as they watched several lifeguards run to rescue people from the water.

Eventually, it was time for the lifeguards to go home, and they left with a warning to avoid the rough surf. But Holland says four kids did not heed the warning and entered the water when they began to struggle.

Without a second thought, she says Cappellucci ran right in to rescue them.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Cappellucci and another good Samaritan rescued the struggling swimmers, but he never made it back out of the water.

A marine unit later located his body and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to a press release.

While the family is experiencing heartbreak, Holland says they understand why the 50-year-old went in after those in need. She even says his valiant act is not surprising to those who knew him.

"He was just a man of such integrity and love for everyone. He really went above and beyond," Holland said, adding that Cappellucci was the type of person to help no matter who needed it or what the circumstance was.

"The world has lost an amazing human being," she added.

