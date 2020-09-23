Gov. DeSantis activates emergency loan program for small businesses damaged by Hurricane Sally

Applications can be filed from today through Nov. 14, or until the $5 million allocated runs out.

FLORIDA, USA — As areas impacted by Hurricane Sally work to rebuild, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working to help small businesses in the storm's path.

Wednesday he activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program, which provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced physical damage or economic injury during Hurricane Sally.

Applications can be filed starting Wednesday through Nov. 14, or until the $5 million allocated runs out.

“The intense wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Sally has led to extensive damage in Northwest Florida,” DeSantis said. “We are working diligently to help these communities recover and I encourage affected small business owners to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan to assist them with necessary funding to rebuild.”

The goal of the loans is to help bridge the gap between the time damage is incurred and when long-term funding is secured.

"We want to do all we can to help the families, businesses, and communities affected by Hurricane Sally recover quickly and be resilient for the future,” said Dane Eagle, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Hurricane Sally has brought destructive coastal area flooding to Northwest Florida, and DEO will continue to work with these businesses and communities during the recovery process.”

Small business owners with 2-100 employees located in Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties affected by Hurricane Sally are eligible to apply for short-term loans. The loans total up to $50,000, or in special cases $100,000.

The DEO is currently surveying businesses in the affected counties through the Florida Business Damage Assessment survey. To access the survey, you'll need to visit www.FloridaDisaster.biz and select “Hurricane Sally” from the dropdown menu.

Then you will need to head to www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply and learn more about eligibility requirements for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan.

