Gov. DeSantis announces 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday

The package includes a 7-day sales tax exemption on outdoor recreational items and tickets to museums, events, performances, and activities.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — As events and activities continue to ramp up in the state, Floridians can look forward to a tax break when they purchase tickets.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a "Freedom Week" sales tax holiday Thursday which will give Floridians a tax exemption on certain outdoor recreational activities and events.

The governor put pen to paper at a Home Depot store in Pensacola joined by several Florida lawmakers, including House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

DeSantis said the tax holiday is a way for people in Florida to celebrate their freedom, while several other states still have COVID-related restrictions in place.

"We're proud of being a free state. We're proud of being open and we want taxpayers to be able to benefit," the governor said.

He explained that during "Freedom Week" which is scheduled for the week of July 4, Floridians will be exempt from sales tax on:

Admission to events scheduled between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021 -This means sporting events, ballets, plays, concerts, festivals, and fairs. It also includes annual passes and season tickets.

-This means sporting events, ballets, plays, concerts, festivals, and fairs. It also includes annual passes and season tickets. General outdoor supplies -Including specified water, boating, fishing, and camping supplies

-Including specified water, boating, fishing, and camping supplies Sports equipment-Meaning specified gear and equipment for different sports

Gov. DeSantis said "Freedom Week" is similar to other sales tax holidays that Florida has every year, which are also included in the bill.

This year, the back-to-school sales tax holiday spans 10 days from July 31 to Aug. 9 and includes certain clothing, school supplies, computers, and electronic equipment.

The 10-day disaster preparedness sales tax holiday runs from May 28 to June 6 and includes things like flashlights, tarps, batteries, coolers, and generators all within a certain price range.

The bill, HB 7061, also institutes Florida's first permanent sales tax exemption for independent living items for seniors, the governor added.

DeSantis said this exemption on things like bed transfer handles, bed rails, shower seats, and grab bars is a way to "redouble our commitment to improving our seniors' quality of life."

You can watch the full press conference below.