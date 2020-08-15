Gov. DeSantis appoints FDLE's Matt Walsh as interim Clay County Sheriff

The appointment comes the morning after an executive order suspended Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new sheriff in town -- temporarily.

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Matt Walsh of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as Interim Clay County Sheriff, effective immediately.

The announcement on Saturday comes the morning after an executive order was issued by the DeSantis to suspend Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

Daniels, 55, was arrested Thursday night and charged with a third-degree felony of tampering with physical evidence, as well as three misdemeanor charges of falsifying reports to law enforcement; charges that relate to a long-running sex scandal investigation.

A copy of the temporary appointment can be found here.

With more than 20 years of experience with FDLE, Walsh was most recently assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center where he supervised the Public Integrity Squad. He joined the FDLE in 2003.

According to the Florida Constitution, the governor can suspend any county officer from office if they are charged with a felony.

"It is in the best interests of the residents of the Clay County, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Darryl Daniels be immediately suspended from public office," the executive order stated.

Daniels was elected sheriff in November 2016 to serve a four-year term.

In May 2019, Cierra Smith was arrested on allegations of stalking Daniels. Daniels admitted the two were having an affair, which started when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail, and Smith was his subordinate.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement open an investigation into this sex scandal, which was then reassigned to special prosecutor Brad King.

Following his arrest, Daniels released a video public statement regarding the situation. During the statement, he said the charges were "baffling to him because it takes a stretching of the imagination to understand personally knowing that I'm innocent."

Daniels was planning to run for re-election. The primary election for Clay County Sheriff is Aug. 18.

