Gov. DeSantis awards First Lady of Golf with Florida Medal of Freedom

Rather than just awarding the medal, DeSantis also announced that he signed a proclamation to dedicate Feb. 25 as Barbara Nicklaus Day.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the third Florida Medal of Freedom to the First Lady of Golf at a news conference at The Honda Classic golf tournament Friday afternoon.

Barbara Nicklaus, the wife of retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus, was given the highest award by DeSantis for the impact she has made not only in the state of Florida but all around the world.

“I am flabbergasted, never in my wildest dreams would I ever have thought I would be standing here receiving the Medal of Freedom from our governor,” Barbara Nicklaus said. “I feel so honored, so proud and so humbled to receive this unbelievable reward…”

The couple, who will reach their 62nd anniversary this July, founded the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation in 2004 to help "provide families access to world-class pediatric healthcare," the non-profit's website explains.

The foundation has raised more than $150 million, providing healthcare to children all around, DeSantis explained.

“Early in our marriage, we decided that if we were ever in a position to help anyone, we wanted it to be children,” Barbara Nicklaus explained. “So we now feel so blessed to live in Florida and to be able to give back to children and families in our state by providing the best medical care.”

Children in more than 119 countries have been treated through Nicklaus Children's Hospital during the past 18 years.

“Barbara, congratulations on your award today,” Jack Nicklaus said to his wife. “It’s unbelievable and I love you.”

Governor DeSantis awards Barbara Nicklaus with the Governor’s Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/2UIwqWyqrx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 25, 2022

The last time DeSantis awarded the medal was in 2021 when Bay of Pigs Invasion veteran Felix Rodriguez was recognized.