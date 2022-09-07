DeSantis endorsed by Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPac during campaign event

DeSantis made a stop in Hillsborough County's strawberry growers' stomping grounds.

DOVER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was formally endorsed Wednesday by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation FarmPAC during a campaign stop in Dover.

DeSantis made a stop at the Florida Strawberry Growers Association for the endorsement announcement.

"We need elected officials that understand the agricultural industry and allow us to thrive, not just survive but thrive," Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb Smith said during the campaign stop.

“Florida has a rich agricultural history and is home to more than 45,000 farms across nearly 10 million acres of our state. The men and women of Florida’s agriculture industry put food on the table for millions of people in our state and across the nation. As governor, I am proud to have stood up for rural communities and look forward to providing continued support for our farmers and ranchers across Florida,” DeSantis said.

During the event, DeSantis mentioned bringing his family to the Florida Strawberry Festival in the last two years. The iconic, long-time festival has been a staple in Hillsborough County.

DeSantis also mentioned that there is more to the Sunshine State than beaches and palm trees, including citrus, strawberry, potato farming and cattle throughout the state.

In a release, the Florida Farm Bureau FarmPAC mentioned measures the governor has signed into law or supported to benefit the farming and agriculture industry, including a bill to benefit citrus farmers and a program to expand broadband in rural areas.