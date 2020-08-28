Gov. DeSantis extends renewal fees for alcohol licenses through the end of 2020 amid pandemic

The governor said the executive order was a decision to support businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida businesses can now renew their liquor licenses through Dec. 31, 2020 thanks to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Secretary of Department of Business and Professional Regulation Halsey Beshears commented on the extension Friday evening.

"Governor has extended the renewal fees for alcohol licenses through the end of the year. While they can’t be waived yet, this offers some relief till we get the bars open. This came as a result of our meetings. Thank u @GovRonDeSantis! thanks to all owners from our meetings."

In June, Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. While the state has moved through phases of reopening, the decisions on opening bars to the public has stayed the same.

Beshears met with bar and brewery owners last month to look into how to safely reopen bars. No action on the topic has yet to be taken.

