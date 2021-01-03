Gov. DeSantis highlights proposed legislation aimed at combatting foreign influence in the state

The proposed legislation has a focus on Florida's education system and government entities.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly proposed legislation looks to combat "foreign influence and corporate espionage" in the Sunshine State, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis and several lawmakers.

During a press conference in Tallahassee Monday, the governor was joined by members of the Florida House and Senate to highlight the proposed legislation.

“For far too long, the Communist Party of China and other foreign adversaries have been deliberate in their economic infiltration of other nations, the United States in particular,” DeSantis said. “China has made it a mission to steal intellectual property from our businesses, our government, and our academic institutions – all to further fuel their global objectives."

The proposed legislation is said to put strategic safeguards in place through strengthening institutional vetting and applying strategic protections. It also would reinforce Florida's law enforcement agencies to investigate and apply penalties to those participating in corporate espionage.

“We found that there are no limits to the depths to which other countries, especially China, will go to steal our science and technology. Foreign adversaries use our university systems, local governments, research institutions, and companies to intimidate, influence, and steal their way to strategic advantage," House Speaker Chris Sprowls added."

Public entities would be prohibited under the legislation to enter into agreements or accept donations to set up propaganda missions from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

"These countries of concern exploit cultural agreements to influence and push their agendas on the state and local level," a press release stated.

Should this legislation pass, here are the following requirements it would implement:

Every higher education institution would have to report any gift received from a foreign source that is $50,000 or more.

Random audits by state inspectors general would review at least 10 percent of foreign gift agreements at institutions.

Research institutions will monitor foreign travel and provide an annual report of work-related foreign travel and activities.

Research institutions will more fully screen foreign applicants for research positions.

Every state agency or political subdivision must disclose any grant, money, gift or anything of value worth more than $50,000 from any foreign source within 30 days of receipt.

Modernize the terminology in trade secret theft­ crime to expedite enforcement.

Create a trafficking in trade secrets crime for any person who traffics or attempts to traffic in trade secrets they know or should have known was stolen. And include greater penalties for theft­ or trafficking in trade secrets if the crime intends to benefit a foreign government or entity.

Allow a court to issue an injunction to prohibit improper use of a trade secret, require actions to protect the trade secret, or require payment of a reasonable royalty for use of a trade secret.

