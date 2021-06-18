Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing police K-9s to be transported by ambulance

The bill also authorizes paramedics and EMTs to provide emergency medical care to injured K-9s.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that changes medical care protocols for injured police K-9s.

Florida's governor put pen to paper at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in St. Augustine while surrounded by K-9 officers and their four-legged partners.

The bill, SB 388, authorizes emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances, to transport injured police canines and allows paramedics and EMTs to provide them with emergency medical care if needed. It goes into effect on July 1.

"These K-9s, they use their unique ability to save lives and to protect the people of our communities throughout Florida," DeSantis said. "In some cases, they're the ones to first put their life on the line."

The governor added that this bill reaffirms Florida's commitment to protecting our law enforcement, "including, but especially, the four-legged members of the force."

In May, Gov. DeSantis signed into law $1,000 bonuses for every law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT, and paramedic in the state.

"Some want to defund the police. We're funding the police and then some," the governor said at a press conference in May.

Watch the full press conference below.