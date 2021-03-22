x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis set to stop in Melbourne Monday

The governor is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.
Credit: AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media as he visited the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at On Top of the World in Ocala, Fla., on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Monday in Melbourne, Florida. 

The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the event.

Earlier Monday, DeSantis stopped at the Daytona Beach Buc-ee's grand opening. The new location marks the second Buc-ee's store to open in Florida this year. The first opened last month in St. Augustine.

The governor is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. You can watch his press conference live on 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook and YouTube. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter