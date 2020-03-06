Gov. DeSantis mobilizes 500 National Guardsmen to Florida amid protests

The governor said most National Guard members are arriving Wednesday.

FLORIDA, USA — Five hundred National Guard members have been mobilized across the state of Florida in response to unrest and protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

The mobilization comes after the governor said, earlier this week, that recent violent activity has no place in Florida:

"Florida has zero-tolerance for violence, rioting and looting. George Floyd’s murder was appalling, and the Minnesota perpetrators need to be brought to justice, but this cannot be used as a pretext for violence in our Florida communities.

"We have devoted significant resources, including the mobilization of 700 Florida National Guard soldiers who are specially trained to support law enforcement.

"I have also worked with FHP to coordinate more than 1,300 sworn Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement efforts. We will continue to do everything necessary to keep residents safe," DeSantis' statement reads, in part.

One hundred guardsmen were deployed to Tampa May 31.

Yesterday, @GovDeSantis activated the @FLGuard. Currently there are 150 guardsmen in Miramar,150 in Camp Blanding & 100 arrived in Tampa.These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety. — Helen Aguirre Ferré (@helenaguirrefer) May 31, 2020

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, during a news conference Sunday, said the National Guard was activated as a "preventative move." Members were stationed at different locations across the city that are considered "high-value" targets of looters and agitators.

In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd died Monday after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

