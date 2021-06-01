Gov. DeSantis signs law banning transgender athletes from school sports

The transgender athlete ban requires athletes to compete on teams determined by the biological sex recorded on their birth certificate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law Tuesday in Jacksonville banning transgender athletes from competing in school sports.

The governor spoke about the new legislation at Trinity Christian Academy Tuesday morning, a Jacksonville private school.

“We believe in the state of Florida in protecting the fairness and the integrity of women’s athletics," DeSantis said. “It’s taken many of our girls to college to be able to get an education and to compete, so we believe that it’s very important that the integrity of those competitions are preserved, that these opportunities are protected. And I can tell you this – in Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports.”

The governor's remarks, coming on the first day of LGBT Pride Month, follow the bill's passage by the state legislature in April. The transgender athlete ban requires athletes to compete on teams determined by the biological sex recorded on their birth certificate.

LGBT rights advocates have voiced their disapproval of the controversial bill, now signed into law by the governor. Equality Florida criticized Republican lawmakers, saying they're "hell-bent on attacking LGBTQ kids."

"By signing a heartless ban on transgender kids in sports, @GovRonDeSantis is marginalizing an entire community," Agriculture & Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried tweeted. "Signing it on the first day of #Pride2021 is especially cruel. Florida should stand for inclusivity, equality, and liberty -- not peddling hate for political points."

State lawmakers were unable to cite an instance when interviewed by the Miami Herald where a transgender athlete unfairly impacted scholastic athletic competition in Florida.