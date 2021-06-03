Gov. DeSantis signs Biscayne Bay protection bill into law

The bill will establish a commission to serve as a unified voice for bay rehabilitation efforts, according to the governor.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Efforts to rehabilitate Florida's largest estuary are underway with a new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis put pen to paper on HB 1177 Thursday morning on Key Biscayne.

The bill “provides increased protections and directs additional financial resources to Biscayne Bay-- a critical natural resource for this region," according to the governor.

He emphasized the need to protect the bay as "residents and visitors alike benefit from its recreational and ecological impact."

According to DeSantis, the bill calls for the creation of a commission to serve as a unified voice to strengthen ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Biscayne Bay by reviewing and consolidating existing programs and projects.

The governor was joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, who added that the new commission will “bring fundamental change to the way we approach restring our bay."

It will address issues that have led to the deterioration of water quality and biodiversity, according to Nuñez.

Nuñez said that the bill will also prohibit sewage disposal facilities from discharging any effluent into the bay or its tributaries without prior wastewater treatment to prevent nutrient pollution.

According to Florida Politics, Biscayne Bay is a designated conservation area, but the popular tourist spot has still dealt with serious pollution problems.

The Biscayne Bay Commission will be made up of nine members, including Miami-Dade County commissioners, water management board members, representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and an appointee by Gov. DeSantis, Florida Politics reports.

Watch the full press conference below.