At this time, it's unclear when those bonuses will be distributed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Speaking in Ponte Vedra Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state's police and firefighters will receive $1,000 bonuses.

He was joined by CFO Jimmy Patronis at Valley Smoke Restaurant to make the announcement.

“Our first responders work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While other states turned their backs on law enforcement and first responders, Florida has continued to support them. These bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida.”

The Florida Times-Union reports that the bonuses appear to be at least partially funded with federal aid.

The state budget includes almost $3.5 billion from the federal government for coronavirus relief, and $30 million of that was earmarked by the Legislature for "first responders' recognition payments.

This is the second year the bonuses were announced.

DeSantis made a stop in Jacksonville last year to distribute $1,000 one-time bonuses to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office following the initial announcement.