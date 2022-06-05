Gov. DeSantis signs bill granting tax breaks for gas, diapers, disaster supplies

The governor called the bill "the largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida."

OCALA, Fla. — Floridians will soon be able to save some money on a number of essential items thanks to a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday morning.

The governor and his family stopped by a Sam's Club store in Ocala to talk about HB 7071 surrounded by a group of families with young kids. He began by taking jabs at the Biden administration's spending, blaming leaders for sending the country into a "federally-induced inflationary spiral."

"We have the worst inflation in the country in over 40 years," DeSantis said.

That's why, the governor said, he's signing "the largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida." Here's what the bill includes:

Diapers, clothes and shoes for babies and toddlers will be tax-free for one year beginning July 1

for babies and toddlers will be tax-free for one year beginning July 1 Children's books will be tax-free for three months, from May 14 through Aug. 14

will be tax-free for three months, from May 14 through Aug. 14 School supplies will be tax-free during the 14-day Back-to-School Tax Holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7

will be tax-free during the 14-day Back-to-School Tax Holiday from July 25 through Aug. 7 Gas tax will be reduced by about $.25 per gallon starting Oct. 1 for the $200 million gas tax holiday

will be reduced by about $.25 per gallon starting Oct. 1 for the $200 million gas tax holiday Emergencies supplies will be tax-free during the 14-day Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday from May 28 through June 10

will be tax-free during the 14-day Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday from May 28 through June 10 Impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors will be tax-free for 2 years starting July 1

will be tax-free for 2 years starting July 1 Tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9

like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9 Energy star appliances will be tax-free for one year starting July 1

will be tax-free for one year starting July 1 Boating, camping, fishing, sports and outdoor equipment will be tax-free during the 7-day Freedom Week tax holiday from July 1 through July 7

You can learn more about Florida's upcoming sales tax holidays and exemption periods at FloridaRevenue.com/salestaxholidays.