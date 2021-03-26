x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Gov. DeSantis to host roundtable in Port Canaveral

The governor will be accompanied by Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Credit: AP
FILE- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks to the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. Coronavirus, budget questions, anti-riot legislation and an attempt to reign in large technology companies will be among issues lawmakers will take up in their 60-day session that begins Tuesday, March 2. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a roundtable Friday in Port Canaveral.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. inside a cruise terminal.

DeSantis will be accompanied by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter