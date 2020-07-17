WATCH LIVE | Gov. DeSantis making announcement from apartment complex in Apopka, FL

The 2 p.m. announcement will be made at the Wellington Park Apartments. First Coast News will live stream it here.

APOPKA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major" announcement Friday from an apartment complex in Apoka, Florida.

The 2 p.m. announcement will be made at the Wellington Park Apartments. At this time, further details about what DeSantis will talk about have not been released.

First Coast News will live stream the event below. Be sure to check back for updates.

During a roundtable discussion Thursday, Governor DeSantis was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis where they discussed the effects of COVID-19 on mental health.

"We talk about our kids, but we need to talk about the parents," Casey DeSantis said. "Everyone is enduring this crisis."

Also present during the roundtable was the Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell.

Poppell said during the pandemic there has been a decrease in calls to the DCF Child Abuse Hotline, and that was not due to a decrease in cases.

"The child abuse hotline, every year when school lets out, sees around a 25% reduction in calls," he said. "That's because our number one mandatory reporter of child abuse, are our teachers."

Due to most school's quick conclusion and switch to distant learning in March, those mandated reporters have not had in-person contact with their students which Poppell says has led to a greater lag in calls to the hotline.

"So instead of having a two, two-and-a-half-month break where teachers don't get to see the kids, we're working on a much longer period of time," he said. "And so that's one of the things that we're actually very concerned about."