TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - There will be no parade when Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is sworn in next week as the 46th governor.

DeSantis will be sworn into office on Tuesday. The festivities begin with a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University before the ceremony on the steps of the Historic Capitol Building and will continue with an address to legislators and Cabinet officials in the Capitol Rotunda. It concludes with a ball at the Donald Tucker Civic Center.

The 40-year-old governor decided to cancel the parade, opting to get to work quickly.

He told The Associated Press on Saturday "the pomp and circumstance is fine, but ultimately this is about putting the pedal to the metal."