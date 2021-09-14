Gov. DeSantis set to hold press conference at North Florida training facility

The governor will speak at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

STARKE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to pay a visit to a North Florida training center said to be a "valuable asset" to state agencies.

The governor will hold a press conference at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear at this time what he plans to discuss.

Established in 1939, the 73,000-acre training center provides "quality service, training areas, ranges, education facilities, simulation platforms, maintenance, and other services" to Florida's National Guard and federal, state and local agencies.

According to Camp Blanding's website, it was also used as a major U.S. Army training facility during World War II.