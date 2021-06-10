Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks out against critical race theory ahead of Board of Education vote

The governor has been an outspoken opponent of teaching the theory in Florida schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a brief appearance at the Florida Board of Education meeting Thursday morning ahead of its vote on critical race theory in the classroom.

He joined the meeting virtually to double down on his position that the theory has no place in public school history curriculums.

Critical race theory recognizes that racism is systemically integrated into American legal systems and policies, according to CNN. Encyclopedia Britannica adds that critical race theorists believe that institutions are designed to "create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."

The governor argued, however, that critical race theory aims to craft "narratives in history that are not grounded in fact."

DeSantis said that the academic approach is used to bring "ideology and political activism" to the forefront of education, where it does not belong.

“The woke class wants to teach kids to hate each other, rather than teaching them how to read, but we will not let them bring nonsense ideology into Florida’s schools,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The governor has been an outspoken opponent of teaching critical race theory in schools, but some activists argue that teaching about every aspect of racism in schools is necessary in order to combat it.

"Critical race theory is teaching every aspect of every part of race. Teaching it and nothing's left out, so you're giving the whole part of history. Every person or every race, you know, they played a part in it. So it's giving that theory so everybody can understand it," Yvette Lewis, the president of the Hillsborough NAACP said back in March.

The Florida Board of Education is set to vote on the subject Thursday.