Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Hialeah

The governor has been trekking across the state to make announcements since the end of the legislative season.

HIALEAH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing his trek around the state signing bills into law and making announcements impacting Floridians. 

On Tuesday afternoon he will speak at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Hialeah where his latest announcement will be made.

Joining the governor will be Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. 

DeSantis recently signed 15 bills into law including legislation that will make changes to the state's unemployment system and tobacco laws.

You can learn more about the bills signed here.

