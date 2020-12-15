WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holding news conference in West Palm Beach

The governor is speaking on the second day COVID-19 vaccines were administered at five hospitals across the state of Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, the second day COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at five hospitals across the state.

The governor's remarks also come just days after a White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Florida recommended stricter measures for stopping the virus including mask wearing at all times in public, increased physical distancing by reducing capacity or closing indoor spaces at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings outside of immediate households.

DeSantis will be speaking to reporters at Okeechobee Steakhouse, starting at 3:30 p.m.