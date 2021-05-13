Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Ormond Beach

The governor signed legislation Wednesday to address coastal resiliency and sea-level rise in the state of Florida.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Ormond Beach.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9:00 a.m.

The statewide flooding and sea-level rise resilience bill, SB 1954, will establish a grant program within the Department of Environmental Protection.

It will also fund resiliency projects throughout Florida and allow the state to partner with local governments to protect coastal communities, according to the governor.

"We're really putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to protecting the state of Florida, particularly our coastal communities from the risks of flooding and storms," DeSantis said.