
Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Palm Harbor

Florida's governor dropped the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60 Monday and said he plans to lower the age to 55 by the end of the month.
Credit: Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold his second press conference of the day Wednesday in Palm Harbor.

Wednesday morning in Naples, the governor announced a civics education initiative aimed at teaching students "foundational principles" of our country and our society without "politicized academic fads."

DeSantis on Tuesday outlined how he would like the state to use federal relief funds. Among the recommendations is a $1,000 payment for first responders. In addition, the governor said he hopes to give funding towards modernizing the state's re-employment program, helping the tourism industry, job growth opportunities, and the Florida National Guard.

Gov. DeSantis also dropped the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60 Monday and said he plans to lower the age to 55 by the end of the month in an effort to give shots to all adults in Florida before President Joe Biden’s goal of May 1.

