Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Pensacola

The governor will be stopping at a weigh station in the Panhandle.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making his way to Pensacola for a press conference Friday morning.

The governor is set to speak at 10 a.m. (ET) at a weigh station along I-10 in the Florida Panhandle.

It's unclear what will be discussed but DeSantis has been making stops across the state since the end of the legislative session, signing bills put forth by lawmakers.

DeSantis spent time in Surfside at the site of a high-rise collapse Thursday before moving to meet with families at an area reunification center. The governor said it was "really, really traumatic to see a collapse of a structure like that.”

A state of emergency has been declared for Miami-Dade County and approved by President Joe Biden in order to provide federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts.