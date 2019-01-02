TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis just announced his proposed 2019-2020 budget and it includes $335 million in tax cuts for Florida.

The governor announced the $91.3 billion budget Friday in a series of tweets, calling it a "Bold Vision for a Brighter Future."

The tax cuts include back the 3-day back to school sales tax holiday and the one-week hurricane preparedness tax holiday.

The proposed budget also includes reducing the property tax millage rate by 0.157 in the Florida Education Finance Program for an overall tax cut of $289.7 million.

DeSantis tweeted "saving is as critical as spending" so his administration will set aside "$5.2 billion in reserves including $1.6 billion in the Budget Stabilization Fund."

Here's what DeSantis proposed in his budget

-- $100 million to Florida Forever (a state conservation and recreation land acquisition program that helps conserve resources for the state's natural and cultural heritage.)

-- $54 million to improve state parks

-- Increase per student spending from $101 to $224. ($21.7 billion in proposed funding for K-12 public schools.)

-- Additional $50 million to the Safe Schools allocation

-- Additional $10 million for mental health resources in public schools

-- $510 million in infrastructure construction and maintenance, including $100 million to fund school safety grant

-- $271 million to match federal funds for natural disasters like hurricane preparedness and recovery for a total of $1.9 billion

-- $765 million to address housing and job training in hurricane recovery zones

-- $338 million to fully fund workforce and affordable housing programs

-- $84.6 million to "address the opioid epidemic gripping out state"

-- Additional $25.7 million to last year's investment for mental health resources

-- $9.92 billion in funds for the state transportation work program to "improve highways, bridges, airports and seaports."

-- $73.6 million for child welfare programs

-- $30.7 million in adoption subsidies and post-adoption services

Read the full proposed budget here.

