Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at South Florida school

HIALEAH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Hialeah.

The governor is set to speak at 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from his office. DeSantis will be joined with Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran at the City of Hialeah Educational Academy.

No information of what the news conference will be about was released, but just yesterday, DeSantis signed a bill ditching current standardized testing practices in Florida schools.

He signed SB 1048 into law, effectively replacing the current Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) with progress monitoring tests throughout the year.