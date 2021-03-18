Gov. Ron DeSantis holds public health roundtable at Florida State Capitol

The governor will be joined by a panel of scientists and researchers including former Trump White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning.

The governor will be joined by Dr.Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff at the Florida State Capitol.

Among the panel of scientists and researchers is former Trump White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas. Atlas, a former Fox News commentator, resigned from his position in December after contradicting many public health officials, CBS News reports.

Atlas fought against lockdowns as coronavirus cases surged, and drew scrutiny for a number of actions including encouraging Michigan's residents to "rise up" after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced more restrictions on schools and businesses, according to CBS news.

On Monday, Gov. DeSantis dropped the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60 and said he plans to lower the age to 55 by the end of the month in an effort to give shots to all adults in Florida before President Joe Biden’s goal of May 1.

The governor also said yesterday that Florida is not anticipating any more Johnson & Johnson vaccines "anytime soon," estimating that it could be several weeks before a new shipment. He also announced that more Walgreens and CVS stores will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments across the state.