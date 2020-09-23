Groups speak out against Gov. DeSantis' bill cracking down on protests

Many human rights groups call the bill anti-first amendment and say it would not solve the problems that sparked the protests.

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced legislation that would enact harsher penalties on those involved in violent protests.

In the days that followed, many human rights groups called the bill anti-First Amendment and say it ignores the problems of the injustices creating the protests in the first place.

"We feel that what is happening is that rather than the governor and sheriff's addressing the problem they are addressing the reaction. Protesting is a reaction to the problem," Dr. Clayton Cowart, leader of the Poor Minority Justice Association, said.

Cowart says the bill ignores the problem of police brutality towards African Americans.

"People don't just wake up one morning and say I want to protest and burn down a building. We do not support people damaging property or injuring others. The real way to fix the problem though starts with policing because rioting is the response to that," Cowart said.

DeSantis' bill applies to groups of seven or more and would make it a felony to damage property or injure a person. The bill also makes it illegal for protesters to block traffic and removes liability from drivers who injure or kill anyone if they're fleeing from a crowd.

The ACLU also spoke out against the bill, calling it an attack on Americans' First Amendment right. Cowart says what is really needed is police reform, training and changes from their current violent mindset.

This comes the same day the Pinellas County Sheriff announced an expanded mental health crisis response team.

"The people who are the least qualified to address the mental health issues, and I'm talking about the cops, are being called upon too often to deal with mental illness problems," Gualtieri said.

Cowart says that's a step in the right direction but leaders -- including Governor DeSantis -- need to address the real problems that are creating the reason to protest instead of trying to quiet those crying for help.

"We will not be discouraged from our efforts to bring light to what is going on in our country," Cowart said.

