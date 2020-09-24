Gov. DeSantis to hold COVID-19 roundtable in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable to discuss coronavirus impacts in Florida.
The roundtable is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
The governor will be joined by several medical professionals -- Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, M.D./Ph.D., Stanford Medical School, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School and Dr. Michael Levitt, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Stanford Medical School.
"We will discuss what we’ve learned about COVID-19, the efficacy of non-pharmaceutical interventions, evidence-based approaches to K-12 schools & colleges/universities, the role of PCR testing in combatting the epidemic, and strategies to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19," DeSantis said in a tweet.
As of Thursday morning, there have been 690,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida since March. A total of 13,782 people have died from the virus in the state, including Floridians and non-residents.
Before Tuesday, the state saw 10 days in a row of a daily percent positive rate below 5 percent. The World Health Organization recommends a state report at least two weeks at or below 5 percent to reopen.
Most of Florida has been in Phase 2 of reopening since June 5.
RELATED: Experts urge politicians to not cut corners and rush COVID-19 vaccine saying it 'could be dangerous'
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, person in custody
- Experts urge politicians to not cut corners and rush COVID-19 vaccine saying it 'could be dangerous'
- Man dies after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily, doctors say
- An asteroid the size of a bus set to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Lightning look to take Stanley Cup Final lead in Game 3
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter