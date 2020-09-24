Gov. DeSantis to hold COVID-19 roundtable in Tallahassee

The governor will meet with several medical professionals at 11 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable to discuss coronavirus impacts in Florida.

The roundtable is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.

The governor will be joined by several medical professionals -- Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, M.D./Ph.D., Stanford Medical School, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School and Dr. Michael Levitt, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Stanford Medical School.

"We will discuss what we’ve learned about COVID-19, the efficacy of non-pharmaceutical interventions, evidence-based approaches to K-12 schools & colleges/universities, the role of PCR testing in combatting the epidemic, and strategies to protect those most vulnerable to COVID-19," DeSantis said in a tweet.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 690,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida since March. A total of 13,782 people have died from the virus in the state, including Floridians and non-residents.

Before Tuesday, the state saw 10 days in a row of a daily percent positive rate below 5 percent. The World Health Organization recommends a state report at least two weeks at or below 5 percent to reopen.

Most of Florida has been in Phase 2 of reopening since June 5.

