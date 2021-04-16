Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Lakeland

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak Friday morning in Lakeland.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle, according to a press release from DeSantis' office.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak starting at 10:45 a.m. at Bonnet Springs Park.

The topic of the press conference was not released.

On Thursday, Florida lawmakers passed a controversial bill known as the "Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act."

HB 1 has also become known as an "anti-rioting" bill.

The bill expands who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers. It also makes it harder for local governing bodies to “defund” the police.

DeSantis first introduced this legislation last September at a news conference with law enforcement officers from around the state. He says state law needs to be tougher when it comes to violent protestors and those who would consider defunding the police.