Governor DeSantis appoints two South Florida judges to state Supreme Court

MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis was at the Miami-Dade Public Library Tuesday to make what his office called a “major announcement.”

Two seats on the Florida Supreme Court have been vacant for a while now. Today, Gov. DeSantis announced his appointments to fill those two seats, both from South Florida.

Judge Renatha Francis will be the first Caribbean-American to sit on the Florida Supreme Court. She is from Jamaica. She has been serving as a judge on Florida's 15th Circuit Court.

Judge John Couriel is the son of Cuban exiles and graduated from Harvard University. He was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in South Florida and has been an adjunct professor at FIU.