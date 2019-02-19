TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Although there has been much discussion about President Trump's new 'Space Force,' it hasn't been clear where operations will be officially based.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked President Donald Trump to headquarter the Space Force in Florida.

DeSantis says he formally requested Trump place the headquarters for the Space Force Combatant Command at the NASA command center in Cape Canaveral.

"This is part of Florida's history and is a logical fit for our state," DeSantis wrote in a tweet.

Gov. DeSantis has gotten straight to work after taking office. This space announcement comes after DeSantis called for an end to the state ban on smokeable medical marijuana and announced his intent to rid Florida schools of Common Core standards. Both received largely favorable reactions from Floridians on both ends of the political spectrum.

