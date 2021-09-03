Gov. DeSantis to speak at a pharmacy in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Tuesday at a CVS Pharmacy in Lehigh Acres.
This comes as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility continues to expand throughout the state.
While some seniors are still struggling to book appointments, DeSantis said Monday that the demand among seniors is "softening." The governor also announced that Florida's COVID-19 vaccine age requirement will lower to 60 next Monday.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to get a vaccine who may be at increased risk," DeSantis said at a news conference Monday in Tallahassee.
According to DeSantis, 2.6 million Florida seniors have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which equates to 56 percent of the state's senior population.
To see if you're eligible to receive a vaccine, click here.
